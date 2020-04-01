Sonakshi Sinha hits back at trolls for questioning her contributions towards fighting the Coronavirus crisis

Sonakshi Sinha has now given a befitting reply to trolls who have questioned her contributions against fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know what she has to say about the same.

At this time of distress, almost everyone has come out to provide help amid the Coronavirus crisis that has called for a lockdown across the country. Numerous Bollywood celebs have pledged to donate for relief work thereby earning appreciation from everyone. However, this does not stop trolls from slamming them from time to time for some stupid reasons. The latest celeb to fall victim to such trolls is who has been questioned for not announcing her contributions.

This did not go well with the actress who has now hit back at the trolls stating that it is someone’s personal preference to announce their efforts for helping people. Here’s what she writes, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced, contributions weren't made. Neki kar dariya mein daal, suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference).”

Check out ’s latest tweet below:

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference) — Sonakshi Sinha (sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Apart from that, many other celebs including , Amitabh Bachchan, , and have been questioned on the same grounds by trolls for some time. While some of them like Sonakshi has come up and defended themselves over the issue on social media, a few others have chosen to ignore such trolls and do their bit by contributing whatever they can to relief funds for curbing the current situation in the country.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha on pay disparity: If viewers watch our solo films like male stars we can also charge)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More