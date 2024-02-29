Sonakshi Sinha joins forces with Vishal Rana, Karan Rawal for untitled romantic thriller

Exciting news unfolds as Vishal Rana, the powerhouse behind Echelon Productions, has joined forces with Sonakshi Sinha for an upcoming untitled romantic thriller. Spearheaded by debutant director Karan Rawal, this film promises a delightful blend of romance and suspense, adding an unexpected twist to the narrative. The collaboration between Rana and Sinha raises anticipation for what is sure to be a captivating cinematic experience, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about this unique project.

Sonakshi Sinha to star in Karan Rawal's next

Sonakshi Sinha expressed, "Its my first venture with Echelon Productions and im always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so i cant wait to dive into this thrilling role".

Expressing his excitement for this project, Vishal Rana said, "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting adventure, and I can't wait to get started!"

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

In Sonakshi Sinha's forthcoming professional endeavors, she is slated to feature in the horror-comedy film Kakuda. Furthermore, she will be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness, where she shares the screen with Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Additionally, she will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha on the personal front

Sonakshi Sinha may not have openly discussed her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, but their affectionate pictures and heartfelt comments on each other's posts speak volumes about their deep love. A few weeks ago, on Zaheer's birthday, the spirited actress shared a delightful video capturing their joyous moments, affectionately referring to him as "The cray to my Z(ee)." Expressing his love, Zaheer responded with multiple red heart emojis. On Sonakshi's birthday last year, Zaheer declared his affection by writing the three magical words on Instagram, sharing sweet pictures and encouraging her to "Keep 'Roaring' and soaring always." Their online exchanges offer glimpses into a relationship filled with love and mutual support.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha enjoys romantic dinner date with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal