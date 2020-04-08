Sonakshi Sinha lashes out at those abandoning their pets during the Coronavirus lockdown; See POST

Sonakshi Sinha has recently lashed out at those people who have abandoned their pets fearing the transmission of Coronavirus. Read on to know what she has to say about the same.

It’s really sad to see some people abandoning their pets during the Coronavirus crisis that has hit the entire world. This is all because of some stupid rumors that are being spread through social media. Despite being repeatedly informed that the deadly virus has nothing to do with pet animals, numerous people have abandoned their pets already thereby leaving the conscious minds fuming with anger. who is also a pet lover has recently penned down a message on social media.

She has condemned all those people who have abandoned their dogs thinking the virus spreads through them. The actress goes on to call them idiots and asks them to abandon their ignorance and inhumanity instead. She has also shared a picture of herself with her pet dog to spread awareness about the same. Here’s what the actress writes, “Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity!”

Earlier another Bollywood actor John Abraham had lashed out at the municipal authorities of Mumbai for spreading misleading information about pets and wild animals stating that they transmit Coronavirus. This did not go well with the Pagalpanti actor who openly expressed his anger over the same on social media. Later on, the authorities issued an apology from their side by removing all the hoardings and posters containing the misleading information immediately.

