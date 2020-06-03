Sonakshi Sinha on lockdown hampering her birthday travel tradition: It was with my family & am happy about it

Sonakshi Sinha who celebrated her 33rd birthday on 3 June 2020, with family at home due to the lockdown said that she had never imagined a birthday in lockdown, but she didn’t mind it too much.

, daughter of Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha who made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in the year 2010, turned a year older on Tuesday. The actress celebrated her 33rd birthday on 3 June 2020, with family at home due to the lockdown. The actress said to Mumbai Mirror that she had never imagined a birthday in lockdown, but she didn’t mind it too much. She had always believed in small celebrations with only a few of her loved ones around. This one was with her family and she is more than happy about it.

Talking about her 30th birthday, the Mission Mangal actress said that she brought in the day in Goa with friends flying in from different parts of the country. She had started the tradition of going out of town for her birthday three years ago. It was disrupted this year but she can't wait to get back to it. Last year the actress had celebrated her birthday at Lonavala. Speaking about the special dish her mom Poonam Singh made for Sonakshi on her 33rd birthday, the actress said that she ate Sindhi kadi and rice made by her mom and also gorged on the cakes that were sent to her. She further said that a birthday is definitely not a day to diet.

Talking about donating PPE kits to frontline workers in Mumbai and also raising money for the needy, Sonakshi said that she has been doing everything she can within her capacity for those in need and will continue to do so, birthday or no birthday.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 co-starring , Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. It was released in 2019 and was declared a blockbuster hit. She will now be seen in the war action-drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India that also features , Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others in the lead roles. The movie has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

