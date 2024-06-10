Sonakshi Sinha moved in with soon-to-be husband Zaheer Iqbal ‘a while ago’: Report

The internet is abuzz with the news of Sonakshi Sinha with her rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal’s impending marriage. It has been reported that the duo is set to tie the nuptial knot on June 23. While details about their wedding have been surfacing, it has also been reported that the duo have been living together for close to a year together.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been living together for a while

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, it has been claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal moved in together some time back. The couple has the blessings of their families and will enter the marital bliss in the presence of their family members and close friends. The Heeramandi actress wants to keep it low-key without giving away too many details before the wedding.

“Sonakshi and Zaheer moved in together a while ago. The soon-to-be bride and groom have the blessings of their families. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only the couple’s families and close friends in attendance. Sonakshi doesn't want to give out much details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple,” the source shares.

About the impending marriage of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The report further claims that the celebrations of the couple will take place at the popular South Mumbai’s eatery, Bastian. The source went on to share that the duo had been planning to get married for quite some time but were waiting for the elections to end. The actress’ father and veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha was also busy in his political capacity as he was contesting elections from West Bengal from the TMC party.

Now that the elections are over, the celebrations will be doubled after the veteran actor’s victory in the constituency.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are said to have met each other at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two hit it off really well and their friendship developed into friendship. The duo worked together in 2022 and released, Double XL. The two are often seen painting the town red with mushy romance but never confirmed their relationship publicly.

