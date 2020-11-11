  1. Home
Sonakshi Sinha nails the retro look as she sports a chic polka dots outfit and curly bob hairdo; See PHOTO

Sonakshi Sinha shares a picture sporting a retro look and gives us some major fashion goals. Take a look.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: November 11, 2020 06:11 pm
Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha nails the retro look as she sports a chic polka dots outfit and curly bob hairdo; See PHOTO
Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is someone who wears her heart on the sleeve as she never shies away from speaking her heart out. From giving a savage reply to trolls to standing up for a cause, the star is known for being an unabashed personality. Sonakshi, who enjoys a huge fanbase, is also an avid social media user as she keeps everyone posted about her personal and professional life. The actress has been sharing her stunning pictures on her social media lately.

Recently, the Rowdy Rathore star posted an amazing picture of herself wherein she can be seen nailing a retro look. She captioned the post as, “RETROspection.” In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen sporting a polka dotted shirt with candy floss pink mini skirt with a matching hairband. Needless to say, the diva has simply rocked the look as she sported a curly bob hairstyle as she posed for a click. Few days ago, Sonakshi shared a picture sporting black glasses, stating that “it was a vibe.” Going by her Instagram, it is evident that the 33-year-old actress is quite active on social media these days.

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#RETROspection.

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi’s Instagram also shows her voicing her opinions on cyber-bullying. She strongly condemns cyber-bullying and had earlier shared videos to spread the awareness about the same. On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She will be next seen playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India which also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Credits :Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

