Sonakshi Sinha nails the retro look as she sports a chic polka dots outfit and curly bob hairdo; See PHOTO

Sonakshi Sinha shares a picture sporting a retro look and gives us some major fashion goals. Take a look.

Dabangg girl is someone who wears her heart on the sleeve as she never shies away from speaking her heart out. From giving a savage reply to trolls to standing up for a cause, the star is known for being an unabashed personality. Sonakshi, who enjoys a huge fanbase, is also an avid social media user as she keeps everyone posted about her personal and professional life. The actress has been sharing her stunning pictures on her social media lately.

Recently, the Rowdy Rathore star posted an amazing picture of herself wherein she can be seen nailing a retro look. She captioned the post as, “RETROspection.” In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen sporting a polka dotted shirt with candy floss pink mini skirt with a matching hairband. Needless to say, the diva has simply rocked the look as she sported a curly bob hairstyle as she posed for a click. Few days ago, Sonakshi shared a picture sporting black glasses, stating that “it was a vibe.” Going by her Instagram, it is evident that the 33-year-old actress is quite active on social media these days.

Take a look at ’s post below:

Sonakshi’s Instagram also shows her voicing her opinions on cyber-bullying. She strongly condemns cyber-bullying and had earlier shared videos to spread the awareness about the same. On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in starrer Dabangg 3. She will be next seen playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India which also features , Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Credits :Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

