Sonakshi Sinha opens up on her role in Bhuj: The Pride of India, hurdles faced during shoots, COVID 19 & more

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Recently, the actress has opened up on the role she will be playing in the movie and many other facets related to the same.

After her stint in Dabangg 3, is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actress was shooting for the same when the nationwide lockdown was suddenly announced because of which it got stalled midway. In a recent conversation with a media portal, the actress has now opened up on the entire thing including her exciting role in the movie, hurdles faced by the unit during shoots, and more.

Sonakshi initially states that she had just returned from Rajasthan when the lockdown was being announced and the unit was packed off because of the same. Talking about her restlessness to get back on the sets, the actress says that she can’t wait to go back to work and that she had never left a shoot halfway earlier. Sonakshi then shares her experience of working with Sanjay Dutt and which in her words was ‘amazing.’

The actress further adds that her role in the movie is pretty exciting and she almost felt like doing a biopic. Sonakshi who plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India states that she feels honored to do the same. The actress reveals that the movie has witnessed a lot of hurdles which further makes it special. She signs off by stating that a few portions of the movie are still left to be completed. As has been revealed above, Sonakshi was last seen in the 2019 movie Dabangg 3 co-starring and Saiee Manjrekar.

(ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls again post deactivating her Twitter account: Your negativity has never served me)

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×