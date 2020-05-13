Sonakshi Sinha posts a 'Sunday Selfie' on a Wednesday and calls it lockdown life

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a "Sunday selfie" because she has lost track of what day it is, due to the lockdown.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera, with sun rays hitting her face and adding more glow to her natural look.

"#SundaySelfie because I don't know what day it is anymore #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife," she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Sonakshi has made a special appearance in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comedy film "Ghoomketu", which is scheduled to stream on a digital platform.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, "Ghoomketu" is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

