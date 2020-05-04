Sonakshi Sinha pulling a prank on Varun Sharma in this throwback VIDEO will leave you in splits

Varun Sharma has recently shared a throwback video in which his former co-star Sonakshi Sinha is seen playing a prank on him. Check out the video.

Many times our beloved Bollywood celebrities indulge in some fun banters the glimpses of which are shared on social media. Right now, everyone is staying within the confines of their homes because of the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world. In the midst of all this, many people including the B-town celebs have been recounting old memories by sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media.

The same has been done by Varun Sharma today who has acted in movies like Fukrey and Dilwale. The actor has shared a throwback video in which his former co-star plays a small prank on him. As seen in the video, the actress is hiding at the corner where she is waiting for Varun to come out of his room. As soon as the actor comes out, Sonakshi scares the hell out of him by making a weird sound. Everyone is left in splits post that including Varun himself who then hugs the actress.

Check out the throwback video below:

For the unversed, and Varun Sharma were seen together in the movie Khandaani Shafakhana which was released in 2019. The two of them played on-screen siblings in the comedy-drama that was directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. As for Varun Sharma, he was last seen in the movie Chhichhore featuring and Sushant Singh Rajput that was released last year.

Credits :Instagram

