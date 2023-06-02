Sonakshi Sinha reacts to 'overwhelming' response to Dahaad: I feel like I've made my debut all over again

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. Apart from enjoying her birthday, Sonakshi has another reason to celebrate. She was recently seen in Reema Kagti's series Dahaad which went on to become a hit on social media. Sonakshi played the role of a no-nonsense cop and left the audience mighty impressed by her power-packed performance. In an interview, an excited Sonakshi revealed that she has been receiving messages from people who haven't spoken to her in years.

'I do feel like I have made my debut all over again'

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the birthday girl said she is 'overwhelmed' by the response that she has been receiving for her act in Dahaad. The series also featured Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. She said, "It’s been incredible, so overwhelming. People who have not spoken to me in years are messaging me, those I don’t know from the industry have reached out. I was in a restaurant, random people walked up to me- not even for a photograph, but just to say they loved me in Dahaad. I don’t know how to deal with this right now."

She added that she feels like she has made her debut again. Sonakshi entered showbiz in 2010 with Dabangg alongside Salman Khan. The actress added, "I do feel like I have made my debut all over again. The last time I was appreciated like this, it was very long back, for Lootera in 2013, and then Akira. Even Kalank, but not on this level."

Recently, Reema said in an interview that she always felt Sonakshi was ‘underutilised’. When Sonakshi was asked if she agrees with Reema's statement, she said, "Sometimes, not all the time. I always try and give my 100 percent and do the best that I can whatever role you put me in, good or bad, I am glad people like Reema and Zoya Akhtar have taken note of that and actually given me a character to justify my ability, so to speak. I hope more people do that with me."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi alongside Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh. She also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shatrughan Sinha pens special note as Sonakshi Sinha turns 36: 'We are so very proud of your strength...'