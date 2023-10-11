Sonakshi Sinha recalls being asked not to do Lootera; reveals reason behind taking up Ranveer Singh starrer

Sonakshi Sinha embarked on her acting journey with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg and has been on a roll since then. She proceeded to deliver several entertaining gigs post her debut that included Kalank, Noor, Akira, Tevar, and many more. Notably, Lootera is one of her laudable works and for the same, she also garnered eyeballs. Recently, the actress opened up on how she was asked to not feature in the film stating that it was an arty film. She also reminisced about her shooting experience with Ranveer Singh, who also starred along with her.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals being asked not to do Lootera

During a recent interview with Mashable India, the actress disclosed how she was asked not to do Lootera as it was an artsy film. “Everyone told me not to do Lootera. They said, ‘You are doing all the commercial movies, this is such an arty film.’ People were saying that you have to be a very polished actor to do a role like this and you are not mature enough to do this kind of role. Amongst the films that I was doing, this was very different,” recalled Sonakshi.

She further stated how she was “moved” on hearing the narration of the film and also that she fell in love with the movie and the role of Pakhi. The actress also went on to reveal that she took up the project “to prove people wrong”.

Sonakshi Sinha reminisces about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh

Lootera, which also starred actor Ranveer Singh, revolved around Sonakshi’s character of Pakhi, who is an aristocrat’s daughter, and how she ends up falling in love with an archaeologist. During the conversation, she reminisced about working with the actor stating how he stopped consuming coffee just to be calm.

“When Ranveer came on the set, he said, ‘I’m going to be very calm over here. I’ve stopped having coffee.’ I was like, ‘Thank god.’ Ranveer had given up coffee so his energy is at a normal level,” Sonakshi Sinha noted.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha recalls Salman Khan’s response on learning about her salary from first job ‘Buy me a gift…’