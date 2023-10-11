Sonakshi Sinha recalls Salman Khan’s response on learning about her salary from first job ‘Buy me a gift…’

Sonakshi Sinha swept over the hearts of the audience after stepping into the world of acting with the action-drama film Dabangg alongside Salman Khan and has been unstoppable ever since. The actress recently went into a flashback of her career and recalled how her first job provided her with Rs. 3,000 and was at a fashion week, where she also met actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. She also recalled an intriguing conversation with the Bhai of Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha's intriguing conversation with Salman Khan over her salary from first job

During a recent discussion with Mashable India, Sona recalled her first job as an usher and how her salary was Rs. 3,000. “My first job as a volunteer from college, my salary was Rs 3000 for those five days of fashion week and I was an usher,” the actress noted. Notably, as an usher, her duty involved guiding people to their seats and notably, she happened to bump into Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan while doing her job.

Sonakshi recalled an interesting conversation from the meeting and stated, “Salman asked, ‘What are you doing here?’ He asked, ‘You’re getting paid or no?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘How much?'” The moment she revealed her salary, Salman was left in splits and he also asked her to buy him a gift from her earnings. “I said, ‘Rs 3000.’ He started laughing at me and said, ‘Buy me a gift.’ To date I haven’t given him a gift because I was like what do I give Salman Khan in Rs 3,000,” noted Sonakshi.

When Sonakshi Sinha bagged Dabangg…

Sonakshi Sinha won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of Rajjo’s character in the film. Notably, it was during her incidental meeting with Salman and Arbaaz when the duo depicted an inclination towards working with the actress. Arbaaz told Sonakshi that he was working on a project and that she would be perfect for it. More than a year later, Salman and Arbaaz called Sonakshi for Dabangg. The Patna-born actress mentioned that she had no disposition towards becoming an actor. However, the moment she landed on the set of the film, she started relishing the process.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai: Report