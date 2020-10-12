Sonakshi Sinha recites an inspiring poem on International Girl Child Day; Calls daughters ‘solid bricks’

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she can be heard reciting an inspiring poem on the girl child.

is one of the Bollywood actresses who always stand up for the cause she truly believes in and wears her heart on the sleeve. She is known for being an unabashed personality. The Dabangg actress has been also running a campaign on cyber harassment and has been associated with various NGOs and initiatives to help children with Thalassemia, heart problems and others. Recently, on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she can be heard reciting an inspiring poem on the girl child.

In the video, the actress says that despite a girl’s good intentions, the society restricts her from realizing her true potential. She also speaks about how the girl is burdened with societal expectations and norms which drag down her aspirations. According to her, instead of jotting down guidelines for girls, society must change their thought process to truly empower girls.

While sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “#InternationalGirlChildDay Feed them with love.. Enrich them with strength... because raising strong daughters is like readying solid bricks, that will help build a better world.’

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s latest post on International Girl Child day here:

Talking about the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in starrer Dabangg 3 which released in 2019. She will be next seen playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj- The Pride of India which also features , Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and others in key roles.

