Sonakshi Sinha reveals 'older' actor refused to work with her, claiming she looked ‘older than him’: ‘Main tumse 5-6 saal choti hoon’

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her stellar performances and fearless attitude, recently shared a shocking incident from her career. She revealed that an older male co-star declined to work with her, claiming she appeared older than him, despite being 5-6 years younger.

During a roundtable discussion with Zoom, Sonakshi Sinha shed light on the stark gender disparities in the film industry. She pointed out how actresses often face harsh scrutiny for their appearance and age, while male counterparts continue to romance much younger women on screen without criticism.

From body image to age-shaming, the burden of these double standards, she noted, disproportionately falls on women. The Heeramandi actress reflected on facing prejudice from older actors who claimed she looked older than them, despite being younger by 5-6 years.

Sonakshi said, "In fact, I’ve had to deal with actors who are older than me who’ve said, ‘She looks older than us’." She expressed gratitude for not having to collaborate with individuals holding such views and highlighted the extra challenges women face in breaking barriers and creating their paths in the industry.

She emphasized that the struggle for women in cinema should not be so stark compared to men, as all are artists at heart. She added, “Arey, main tumse 5-6 saal choti hoon!"

The actress is also currently in the limelight owing to her reply to Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna who seemingly 'questioned' her upbringing. Sonakshi responded to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her upbringing after failing to answer a Ramayana question on Kaun Banega Crorepati. She pointed out that the other contestant also didn’t know the answer but only she was singled out.

Advertisement

Acknowledging her momentary lapse, the actress criticized him for repeatedly targeting her and her family. She emphasized that her respectful reply was due to the values instilled by her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and urged him to stop revisiting the incident, calling it a thing of the past.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha says ‘main bas Moti ho chuki hu’ on pregnancy rumors with hubby Zaheer Iqbal