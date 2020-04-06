#MyCoronaStory
Sonakshi Sinha reveals she would like to dive into the ocean after the COVID-19 crisis is over

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is hoping for the coronavirus crisis to end soon, and says she would like to dive into the sea once all this is over.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 02:26 pm
NewsSonakshi Sinha reveals she would like to dive into the ocean after the COVID-19 crisis is over
The actress opened up about her wish with a post to celebrate getting 19 million followers on Instagram. "After eight days of social media distancing, diving right into it to thank all 19 million of you for following me this video is a throwback and also what I would like to do once all this is over," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram alongside a video. Sonakshi shared a video, which seems to be from one of her vacations. In the clip, she is seen jumping into the water, and looks happy. 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
Recently, the actress shared her marriage plans with fans when a few of them showed interest in her personal life during an interaction on social media. It happened when Sonakshi put out a message on Instagram for a question and answer session with fans, titled Ask Sonakshi'.
Soon, fans were shooting off questions like, 'When you are going to get marry' and if she would 'marry her husband name' (meaning, if she would take her husband's name after marriage).

To the last question, the actress wittily quipped: "No will marry full husband not just his name". She added: "Kaha pe milta hai yeh? Where can I get it? Koi bata do. Ps: itni chinta toh mummy papa ko bhi nahi rehti'."

Credits :IANS

