Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh’s horror-comedy Kakuda with Munjya helmer Aditya Sarpotdar opts for OTT release

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for a huge milestone in her personal life, if the rumors are true. The actress is reportedly getting married on June 23rd with her longtime beau, Zaheer Iqbal. On her professional front, her horror flick, which she had completed filming a few years ago, will be seeing a sunrise on an OTT platform. Yes, you heard that right Sonakshi Sinha’s Kakuda will now be a direct-to-digital release.

Where to watch Sonakshi Sinha’s Kakuda?

As per the latest development, filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, who is currently enjoying the success of his other horror-comedy Munjya has announced an update on Kakuda. This Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem starrer will now arrive directly on Zee 5. It will also mark this home-grown OTT’s foray into the genre of horror-comedy.

More about Kakuda

Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!

Produced by RSVP, this spine-chilling yet hilarious tale is set in a village named Ratodi, which falls in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. There’s an old curse that Ratodi has held on to for years. There are two similar-looking doors in every house in this district, one normal and the other a little smaller than that. In a strange ritual, the small door is supposed to be opened every Tuesday at 7:15 PM sharp.

And if this doesn’t happen, the man of the house will have to face the wrath of Kakuda. But who is he, why does Kakuda punish only men in the village and how will get rid of the curse? All your queries will be answered on Zee 5 soon.

Aditya Sarpotdar in a media statement shared that he is a fan of the horror-comedy genre and finds it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. He added, “It’s a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with ‘Kakuda,’ I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again.”

For the uninitiated, producer Ronnie Screwvala announced this movie on July 20, 2021, and it was filmed across different places in Gujarat before wrapping up on September 17. It took the movie close to three years to finally decide on its release and fans now cannot keep calm for its release.

