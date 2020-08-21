Sonakshi Sinha’s Ab Bas campaign takes on cyber bullying & harassers; 1 arrested by Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch
It has been while when social media, a platform which was known for sharing views, went on to be a place filled with toxicity and negativity. In fact, online trolling and cyberbullying has been normalised to some extent these days and several celebrities have been coming on the radar for the same. However, Sonakshi Sinha, who has always been quite vocal about her opinion, have decided to give it back to cyberbullying and launched a campaign called Ab Bas to end online harassment to spread awareness about online harassment and even warned the harassers.
And now, the Dabangg girl’s campaign has prompted action as the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch has arrested a perpetrator for online harassment. This happened after Sonakshi opened the comment section on her Instagram posts lately. While she urged everyone to refrain from any sort of harassment, despite her appeal some people continued with the abuse. Later, Sonakshi’s team tracked the perpetrators with the help of Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap and filed an FIR against them on August 14, 2020. Reportedly, the cops even arrested a 27 year old man from Aurangabad for harassing Sonakshi and several other actors and have also initiated action against other perpetrators.
Talking about the same, Sonakshi stated, “I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment."
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiyas Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Sharad Kelkar.
Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha starts an initiative to end cyberbullying: Time to stop the pandemic plaguing our online world
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Get lost overrated nepokids !
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Look at the irony of this statement... Cyber cops arrested a person for harassing a NEPO kid and on the other hand a 74 year old father filed complaint stating his son's life is in danger and it goes in deaf ear.. Child now death... .u can't stop the ppl from voicing their opinions.... We not under British law to suppress us
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
The ppl who will support u are the NEPO's and the corrupt police who are on bollywoods payroll.... Truth is madam no one has respect for the cops..... Tell them to practice wht they will preach to the ppl.. First tell the cops to become roll models before they harass the common ppl
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
If only u fought for justice when an innocent soul was murdered.... U can't handle cyber bulling. Y bec u are a NEPO kid.... But it's ok for outsider to suffer the same fate.... Such double standards... FYI... U and the corrupt Mumbai police cannot silence our opinions.... Freedom of speech.... Bring it on I'm sure u saw the power of the common ppl in sushants case ha
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Really.... U cannot shut us up..... It's a free country and freedom of speach is our right..... If u feel u are a piece of shit....thats my opinion and I will voice it...... Using ur contacts of corrupted cops to shut the ppl.... That's not going to work woman