Sonakshi Sinha’s Ab Bas campaign takes on cyber bullying & harassers; 1 arrested by Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch

As Sonakshi Sinha is raising awareness about cyber bulling with her Ab Bas campaign, Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch arrested for one person for harassing the actress online.

It has been while when social media, a platform which was known for sharing views, went on to be a place filled with toxicity and negativity. In fact, online trolling and cyberbullying has been normalised to some extent these days and several celebrities have been coming on the radar for the same. However, , who has always been quite vocal about her opinion, have decided to give it back to cyberbullying and launched a campaign called Ab Bas to end online harassment to spread awareness about online harassment and even warned the harassers.

And now, the Dabangg girl’s campaign has prompted action as the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch has arrested a perpetrator for online harassment. This happened after Sonakshi opened the comment section on her Instagram posts lately. While she urged everyone to refrain from any sort of harassment, despite her appeal some people continued with the abuse. Later, Sonakshi’s team tracked the perpetrators with the help of Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap and filed an FIR against them on August 14, 2020. Reportedly, the cops even arrested a 27 year old man from Aurangabad for harassing Sonakshi and several other actors and have also initiated action against other perpetrators.

Talking about the same, Sonakshi stated, “I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiyas Bhuj: The Pride Of India with , Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Sharad Kelkar.

