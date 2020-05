Sonakshi Sinha says the COVID 19 pandemic has made people realise not to take things for granted

The actress understands that "we are all in this together", and is hoping "for the best". The lockdown might have kept Sonakshi away from work, but also gave her a chance to reconnect with art. Now, the "Dabangg" star has decided to auction her art for a good cause. "I reconnected with my art during the lockdown and have been wanting to help out on a bigger scale... so I put two and two together and decided to raise funds with my art," she said. Talking about her influences, Sonakshi said: "I don't have any influences. It's something that just flows from within me, and I keep trying out new things on my own."

Sonakshi has decided to auction her artworks to raise a fund which will help her provide ration kits to daily wage workers. The artworks include digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings made by the actress.Sonakshi, daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, feels uniting to help the frontline workers amid the virus outbreak is the "need of the hour". "Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would ever be in a situation like this... and I feel that if we have a roof over our heads, food on our plates and are able to keep ourselves safe, we are privileged. And being so, it's our duty to take care of those who aren't as fortunate as us," said the actress.On the work front, she will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars , Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.