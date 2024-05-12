Sonakshi Sinha says 'I'm still not married' as she reveals Heeramandi co-stars tied the knot, got pregnant while shooting

Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of her recently released web show, Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, the actress along with her other co-stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal recently made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The ensemble star cast of the show talked about their experiences of working with the magnum-opus director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In addition to this, Sonakshi’s fun and candid revelations about her other co-stars getting married and pregnant left everyone in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha hilariously reacts to her wedding plans citing references to Heeramandi co-stars

The latest episode of the popular comedy reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show was graced by the star cast of Heeramandi. During the fun-chit chat, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma asked Sonakshi about her wedding plans citing her contemporaries Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani who've already gotten married. In response to this, the actress quipped, "Jale par namak chidak rahe ho (you're adding insult to injury)," and admitted that she 'desperately' wants to get married.

She further continued by sharing, “We are done shooting for Heeramandi, and I am still not married. Sharmin also got married.” Manisha Koirala quickly pointed out and said, “And Richa, she got married, and she got pregnant.”

Richa Chadha adding to the banter chimed in, “It was a good practice for me. My outfits weighed 30 kilos. And later when I wore my wedding outfits, I felt like they weighed nothing. I could easily jump around and play. It felt so light.”

Richa Chadha got married to Ali Fazal under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 and celebrated their union later in October 2022 along with their family and friends. Earlier this year in February, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child through an adorable social media post.

On the other hand, Sharmin Segal tied the knot with Aman Mehta last year in November 2023.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital directorial debut series, Heeramandi, was released on Netflix earlier this month on May 1. The epic period drama series also starred Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Budassar among others.

