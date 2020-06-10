  1. Home
Sonakshi Sinha says she misses the era of elevator selfies

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator.
"This day last year. When #ootd's and elevator selfies were a thing," Sonakshi wrote while sharing an image of herself.

In the image, she looks stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades as she poses for a selfie.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed how she deals with trolls, during a Twitter interactive session with fans.

The subject came up when, during the #SonaSays session, a user quizzed about the background picture on Sonakshi's Twitter profile, where the actress can be seen standing with her eyes closed and fingers in her ears, in a T-shirt reads "I am listening".

Talking about the photograph, Sonakshi replied: "My background picture implies how I respond to trolls."

Responding to a fan who asked which directors she would want to work with, the actress revealed: "Raju Hirani sir and Rohit Shetty sir are on my wishlist! Love love love their movies!"

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

Also Read Sonakshi Sinha goes on a throwback spree and shares a PHOTO of self flaunting her blonde hair

Credits :IANS

