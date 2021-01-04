Sonakshi Sinha shares breathtaking pictures from the Kerala vacay; Jacqueline Fernandez calls her ‘Goddess’
This year many celebrities opted to celebrate the New Year's Eve in India. While Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went to Rajasthan, Aamir Khan jetted off to Gujarat. And Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her new year in Kerala. She has shared some postcard-worthy pictures from her vacation. Her pictures will inspire your inner wanderlust and make you pack your bags right away. The actress has shared a series of pictures of how she celebrated her last day in 2020.
Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen sitting in a houseboat and watching the view. The clear sky and greenery look nothing less than any paradise. Sonakshi is seen in a white shirt with shorts. Lost in her thoughts, the actress looks very beautiful with her hair open. She captioned the pictures as ‘Gods own country’ followed by a heart emoji.
Fans showed a lot of love to the pictures. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped a comment and called her ‘Goddess’.
Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3. On the work front, she will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film cast includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. It will release on OTT platform. She will play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. The film is based on a true incident and will also feature veteran actor Raj Babbar.
