Sonakshi Sinha shares breathtaking VIEW from her sea-facing apartment; Says, 'Doing up a house is not easy'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of her recently released crime thriller series Dahaad, co-starring Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. The actress played the role of sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad, and is being lauded for her exceptional performance in the series. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account to share some pictures of herself trying to decorate her house. The pictures also give a sneak peek of the breathtaking sea view from the apartment in Mumbai, and it is unmissable!

Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of the stunning view from her sea-facing apartment

Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture that shows Sonakshi’s huge living room, with couches, tables and other furniture items covered up. Sonakshi is seen posing with the furniture, and in the background, we can see the stunning sea view from her house. The picture shows the beautiful skyline of Mumbai, and the Bandra-Worli sea link can also be seen in the pictures. The last picture shows Sonakshi trying to unpack the furniture items, and in her caption, the actress wrote that adulating is hard!

Sonakshi’s caption read, “Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!” Check out the pictures below!

Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL co-star Mahat Raghavendra commented, “Yayyyyyyyy finallyyyyyyyy can’t wait to be there,” while Suhail Nayyar wrote, “I’m a proud friend.” Saqib Saleem wrote, “Very proud of you sona what a lovely space.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda. She will also be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

