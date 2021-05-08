Sonakshi Sinha shares on social media: Reached a point where staying home has become a hobby

Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday added a dash of wit on Instagram saying she has reached the point when staying home has become a hobby. She urged all to get vaccinated and drive Covid away.

"Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated," she wrote alongside a selfie she posted.

Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project "Bulbul Tarang", which will have an OTT release. She will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring , Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in "Fallen", which casts her as a cop.

Also read| Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'hero' for inspiring youth; Thanks her for helping his foundation amid COVID 19

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×