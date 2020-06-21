Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls again post deactivating her Twitter account: Your negativity has never served me

Sonakshi Sinha had recently quit Twitter in order to stay away from all kinds of negativity. She has recently hit back at trolls again through a hard-hitting post on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. However, at the same time, certain sections of people have also held the film industry responsible for the actor’s suicide alleging that it was all because of nepotism. A few actors from the film fraternity have decided to quit social media owing to the negativity lurking around them for some time because of the same. Among them is who has recently deactivated her Twitter account.

The actress has now taken to her Instagram handle in which she has taken a sly dig at all the trolls. While sharing a hilarious video of herself in which she disappears in the final scene, Sonakshi writes, “How I got myself off twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... I’m happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But let’s face it, I’ve cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I’ve taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. I’ve taken away that access you had to me that I had given you so trustingly. So there’s only one winner here. Me.”

She further writes, “Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which I’ve garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And I’m better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me. Accha ab yeh chakkar mein i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always.”

Earlier, another actress had also turned off the comments section from her social media handles. Apart from that, Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem and Dhadak's director Shashank Khaitan also quit Twitter some time back.

