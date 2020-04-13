Sonakshi Sinha slams Vivek Agnihotri’s claims of her shooting amid lockdown; Asks Mumbai Police and CM to help

Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to slam director Vivek Agnihotri for falsely accusing her of shooting amidst COVID 19 lockdown. The Dabangg 3 star shut down the false accusations and also sought help from Mumbai Police and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s office.

Coronavirus lockdown has been in force for some time now and Bollywood actors too halted their shoots to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. However, recently, was accused by The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri of shooting amidst the lockdown. The renowned Bollywood director tweeted a picture from a publication and alleged that Sonakshi was shooting during the Coronavirus lockdown as well. But, the truth of the matter was far from this. On Monday, Sonakshi revealed the truth behind the photo and slammed Vivek for accusing her falsely.

Sharing a screenshot of Vivek Agnihgotri’s tweet that said, “Who shoots in this time?,” Sonakshi tagged Mumbai Police and office of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking help from them in the matter of spreading false rumours amidst the lockdown. Sonakshi wrote, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME.” The Dabangg 3 actor’s brother Luv Sinha also shared the same on social media.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut

Not just this, in a further tweet, Sonakshi said that the director should be better informed that no one is shooting right now since all studios have been shut due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Sonakshi also revealed that the photo that caused the mess was taken back in November 2019 and it's a throwback. The Dabangg 3 actor slammed the director on social media and shut down all rumours that stated that she was shooting amidst the lockdown. She wrote, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!”

Check out Sonakshi’s tweets:

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3. The film did average business at the box office but Sonakhsi as Rajjo was liked. Aside from this, amidst the lockdown, Sonakshi has been raising awareness among the people about social distancing via social media and has been urging people to stay at home. The Dabangg 3 actress also had shared a video of herself shouting and asking people to stay indoors amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More