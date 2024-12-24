Sonakshi Sinha spends 6-month wedding anniversary in embrace of her ‘jaan’ Zaheer Iqbal; shares romantic PIC

Sonakshi Sinha gave her fans a massive surprise when she married her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. Since then, the couple has been exploring new places and making countless memories. As they completed six months of marital bliss, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture to wish her ‘jaan’ on their wedding anniversary.

On December 23, 2024, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories and shared a romantic image with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. The photo shows the Dabangg actress in the arms of her partner and planting a sweet kiss on his nose. She captioned it, “Happy 6 months jaan.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at their home, in the presence of their friends and family members. Soon after officially becoming man and wife, the couple shared a collab post to announce their union. They also shared lovely images from the ceremony which feature her father, actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Captioning the wedding images, they penned, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer. 23.06.2024.”

On the same day, in the evening, the newly married couple hosted several B-town celebs to a star-studded wedding reception as a posh restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after, they dropped dreamy images that set social media a buzz. In the photos, the actress was seen donning a red saree, wearing a gorgeous neckpiece with matching earrings and a stack of Kundan bangles.

Talking about the musical night, they expressed, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

The couple’s wedding reception was attended by actors like Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Chunky Panday, Saira Banu, Huma Qureshi and many others.

