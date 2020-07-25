Sonakshi Sinha starts an initiative to end cyberbullying: Time to stop the pandemic plaguing our online world

Sonakshi Sinha shared a video on Instagram wherein she joined hands with Maharashtra Police to create more awareness about cyberbullying and harassment. The actress hopes to have a better online world to live in.

It has been a while since online trolling and cyberbullying has become common wherein anonymous accounts target any account user on social media and send out hate comments. This is extremely common with Bollywood celebs who often become a target of online trolls. Actress has also faced trolls and bullying for the longest time now. So to put an end to online bullying, Sonakshi has now teamed up with Mission Josh and a few other cyber experts and launched a campaign, 'Full Stop To Cyber Bullying.'

Taking to social media, Sonakshi shared a video in which she raised her voice against Cyber Bullying and harassment. She informed that she is teaming up with Maharashtra Police for an initiative called ‘Mission Josh’ wherein they will raise awareness about online bullying, mental health, harassment and more. The goal of the campaign is to bring more awareness towards the subject and various important aspects so that the trollers, harassers, bullies are aware of the consequences as well as legal actions that can be taken against them on committing any kind of Cyber harassment while sitting behind the screen. The first interaction will air on the 26th of July.

Sonakshi shared the video and captioned it as, “AB BAS! It's time to stop the pandemic that’s plaguing our online world- Cyber Bullying and harassment. Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh, where I have teamed up with Special IGP Mr Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on mental health of victims who have faced trolling. Ab bas, NO more online harassment!.”

She further said, “Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself. With mission Josh, our campaign aims to bring awareness to cyberbullying, online trolling, cyber laws, and mental harassment. Special IGP of Maharashtra Police Dr. Pratap Dighavkar and I will be talking to experts and show insights about the issues a lot of us have been facing and spread the message of cyber virus that is around us."

Here is a screenshot from the video:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi went off Twitter recently to avoid negativity that was being sent her way via trolls. Last year, after Sonakshi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati episode and failed to answer a Ramayan related question, she was relentlessly targeted on social media. Several memes went viral back then and Sonakshi also had given a befitting reply to all. She has a reputation of savagely getting back at those who troll her and once again, with this initiative, Sonakshi hopes to create some positivity online.

