Sonakshi Sinha turns heads in her pretty attire as she gets papped with Zaheer Iqbal; PICS

Bollywood’s Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most successful actresses of the Hindi film industry. In her career spanning more than 10 years, the stunner has explored all different genres and has proved her versatility as an actor. Sonakshi Sinha often makes headlines with her appearances with Zaheer Iqbal, who is also an actor. Just on Saturday, the two were spotted at Bastian, Worli which is one of the elitist restaurants in Mumbai. The two looked all decked up and we are absolutely loving it.

In the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha gave us total boss-girl vibes. She opted for a sexy all-black attire. She wore a black tube top with black pants, and put together the whole outfit with an oversized black coat. Her hair was done in a clean bun and she accessorised the look with golden hoops and classy black sling back. However, the brilliant smile that she gave as she posed for shutterbugs was her most stunning accessory. Coming to Zaheer Iqbal, he went for a casual yet smart attire. He wore grey full-sleeved tee with pants. Both their looks were quite impressive and turned heads.

Take a look at the pics:

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Last year, in a chat with Pinkvilla, she talked about her Bollywood journey. When asked how she's tackled it the last 11 years, Sonakshi said, "First, it is important to pin point what is important to your life? Do these things play a part in the work that I'm supposed to be doing? They don't. Toh nikal do usko." Adding to it she said, ”Focus on your work, work hard. Think of each new project as your first one. Put in that much effort as you did on day one and I think that is what will sail through."

