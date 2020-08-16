Sonakshi Sinha weighs in on nepotism and trolls, says 'life has changed for better' after leaving Twitter

In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha addressed raging issues likes nepotism, insider versus outsider in Bollywood and also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut.

It has been almost two months since quit Twitter and has no plans of returning to it anytime soon. The actress admits that staying away from toxic comments and negativitiy has changed her life for the better. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi weighed in on the insider-outsider debate, nepotism and the backlash faced by films like Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in recent times. When asked if she missed staying away from Twitter, the actress remarked, "More than the buzz, it was a buzz kill. Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity with people going on and on about anything and everything and in such a gutsy manner."

Adding, "My life has changed for the better, it’s much cleaner, so I have no complaints. And I’ve also put my comments off on Instagram." Weighing in on the insider-outsider debate, Sonakshi calls it a sort of 'herd mentality'.

"Nobody likes to hear abuses about themselves for what — for being actors? For being born to a particular set of parents? I’m sorry! Where’s the logic in that? It’s been blown so much out of proportion. Has anybody really counted — today there are more outsiders than so called insiders in the industry, who have made it very big and have lots of work, more than people who’re grown up in any film family. Why nobody raises that point? So, there’s a lot of misdirected anger about a lot of things, a herd mentality and people are being ‘bhadkaoed’," the actress said adding that at the end of the day it's the audience that make or break an actor's career.

Speaking on the raging issue of nepotism, Sonakshi also took a dig at and said, "I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don’t think I really want to give it that much more importance. Having said that, my father (Shatrughan Sinha) has never picked up the phone and called any producer to say, ‘Take my daughter in your film’."

Highlighting that social media bullying and trolling can affect one's mental health immensely, Sonakshi called the current unrest a 'bizzare' situation. "If you’re not complying to what they’re saying, feeling or thinking, you end up getting trolled," the actress said adding that she is 'actually happier' to stay away from Twitter and not make a comeback anytime soon.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×