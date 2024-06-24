Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal break the dance floor as they groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Angrezi Beat and SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23 amidst the presence of their close friends and family. After the wedding vows, they hosted a grand reception in Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. Their party was attended by several big names from the industry like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, and more.

Several pictures and videos from the reception party have been doing the rounds on the internet. But the two videos that prove this match is made in heaven are of the newlyweds breaking the dance floor with their moves as Yo Yo Honey Singh sings his popular tracks live.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal dance their hearts out

We all know how much Sonakshi Sinha loves to dance. On several occasions, we have seen her dancing her heart out so how could she not shake a leg at her own wedding? The actress made sure to groove with her hubby Zaheer Iqbal as Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se played.

Their love for dancing is evident in the video and we love to see them have so much fun.

Check it out:

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal dance as Yo Yo Honey Singh performs live

Yo Yo Honey Singh was among one the guests who attended the reception bash of Sonakshi and Zaheer. The rapper and singer has always made it clear that he is the bride’s best friend. At the bash, he made sure to set the stage on fire with his live performance and the newly wed couple could not stop themselves from grooving to his beats.

We caught a glimpse of the newlyweds standing right in the front and dancing as Honey Singh sang Angrezi Beat.

Check it out:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram and fans could not stop gushing over them. The actress exuded charm in a simple and elegant ivory-white saree.

She accessorized her chic look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. She adorned her bun with a gajra. What makes her overall look all the more special is the fact that she chose to wear her mother’s vintage saree and jewelry on her big day.

