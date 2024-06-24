Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal dance to Dabangg’s Mast Mast Nain and cut 4-tier cake; don’t miss their initials on it: WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally a married couple. The lovebirds tied the knot on June 23 amidst an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and friends. The pictures and videos from their dreamy ceremony are all over and we are in awe of it.

Well, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai after their private wedding which was attended by several names from the Bollywood industry. The night was crazy, and it is evident from the pictures and videos doing the rounds on the internet. But what caught our eyes was a video where these two danced to the actress’ song while cutting a beautiful cake.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal cut a cake

A video from their reception bash has been going viral on the internet and in that we can see the couple cutting a gorgeous-looking cake. Sonakshi Sinha who entered the party wearing a red colored saree seems to have changed her attire during the time this video was shot. She looked ethereal in a red-colored Anarkali suit, while hubby Zaheer looked dapper in white attire.

These two danced to the actress’ song Mast Mast Nain from her debut film Dabangg also starring Salman Khan. The Notebook star matched steps with his ladylove after which they held each other to cut the gorgeous cake kept in front of them. While they cut it, Afreen Afreen played in the background. Also, if you look carefully the cake had its initials on it and we are loving it.

Check out the video:

Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal’s first dance

Advertisement

We have never seen a couple so happy before. The newlyweds looked head-over-heels in love and we bet everyone must be crying happy tears. Amongst the first videos of them from their reception bash, we had got our hands on footage of them enjoying their first dance. Smitten with love, Sonakshi and Zaheer grooved to the reprise version of the OG song Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Interestingly, the bride also walked down the aisle under the phoolon ki chaddar as this song played in the background.

Check it out:

How many hearts for this beautiful newlyweds? Post your comments below.