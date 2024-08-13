Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal on 'beautiful moment' from their wedding; 'Azaan was playing in background as we were getting married'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make a perfect couple. They tied the knot on June 23 after dating for 7 years. After their registered marriage, the couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and family. They also had a Philippines honeymoon recently and shared pictures and videos on social media. In a new interview, the couple shared one beautiful divine intervention during their wedding and added that the Kanyadan had been delayed by 15 minutes.

In an interview with Galatta India, the newly-married Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal shared that while the pandit was reciting mantras during the Kanyadan ceremony, they could hear the Azaan playing in the background and called this moment a divine intervention.

Zaheer explained, “I think it is the best moment of my life, and it was so beautiful. The Kanyadan had been delayed by 15 minutes, and when we finally sat down, I held her hand, and we were praying.”

He continued, “Suddenly, Sona said, ‘Can you hear that?’ I asked, ‘What?’ She replied, ‘The Azaan is on,’ and it was such a beautiful moment. The pandit was praying, reciting the mantras, and the Azaan was playing in the background as we were getting married. It felt like divine intervention.”

In a new interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha talked about her marriage life with Zaheer Iqbal and said that she wished the wedding could happen sooner but added 'better late than never.'

She said that she felt extremely happy because of the marriage she had been waiting for a very long time. The actress shared that it felt like being home, finally. She enjoys spending time with Zaheer and call each other truly best friends.

"So, I love being at work, being my own person and running back home and going to him. I wish it had happen soon but better late than never," Sonakshi added.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was recently seen in Kakuda. It was released on July 11. The film directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the key roles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Kakuda is now streaming on ZEE5.

