Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal participate in ritual with her parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam during wedding; UNSEEN pics go viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years and recently tied the knot, starting a new chapter of their journey together. On June 23, they had an intimate yet beautiful wedding ceremony and a grand wedding reception, Inside glimpses from both the functions have been doing rounds on social media, offering a peek into the moments of celebration.

Unseen images of Sonakshi and Zaheer participating in a ritual with her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, during their wedding have now gone viral on the internet.

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding ritual with Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha

A picture from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding day recently surfaced on the internet in which they were seen partaking in a traditional ritual. The couple sat together on a sofa with the bride’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, sitting opposite them. Sonakshi’s hand was kept in Zaheer’s with her parents' hands holding hers.

Another picture, presumably from the same ritual, was shared by a friend of the couple. Zaheer even reposted it on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, Sonakshi and Zaheer sat on the sofa with folded hands. Their friend captioned the picture, “Cutestttt ceremony ever!!!”

Have a look at the pictures!

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding and reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding took place at their home in Mumbai in the presence of their families and friends. Sonakshi donned a stunning cream saree for the big day with Zaheer complementing her in a white kurta. Soon after their registered marriage, the newlyweds made their official wedding announcement on Instagram and shared dreamy pictures with their followers.

In the caption, they summarized their journey from dating to marriage, writing, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

The note added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi & Zaheer. 23.06.2024.”

After completing the formalities of the civil marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer headed to their wedding reception which was held at a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai. The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more.

Sonakshi and Zaheer danced their hearts out during the reception, mingled with the guests, and also cut a huge cake with their initials.

Talking about her reception in a heartfelt note on Instagram, Sonakshi penned, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for.

She further stated, “If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

