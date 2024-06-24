Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Reception: Rekha roots for newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth; latter wins hearts as he touches iconic actress' feet

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding has been the talk of the town for the past weeks. While the couple didn’t share any plans or open up about the big event, their leaked wedding invite made their fans curious.

After seven years of dating each other, the couple finally got married on the same date they fell for each other in 2017. Their wedding reception was also full of warm moments. In one of them, veteran actress Rekha was seen gushing over Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth who recently got engaged.

Siddharth touches Rekha’s feet at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s reception

Among the many celebs who attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception were Rekha and actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. While exiting the event, the trio met with each other and shared a heartwarming moment.

In a clip, the three actors were seen posing for the paparazzi. It was then that the senior actress expressed her fondness for the young couple who recently got engaged. One can see how the Krrish actress gestures that Aditi and Sid look good together and are made for each other.

The moment when the veteran actress expressed her love for the couple, the Chashme Baddoor actor touches her feet to seek her blessing.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal drop official wedding pictures

On June 23, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal finally posted some official pictures from their civil marriage. In the caption, the couple stated that seven years back, on this day, they “saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Hence, on the same date, they decided to tie the knot in the presence of their near and dear ones. “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever,” they wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

At their wedding reception, Salman Khan made a dashing entrance. He was joined by Sonakshi’s Heeramandi co-stars along with several other B-town celebrities.

