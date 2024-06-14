Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: A look back at times when duo dished couple goals with mushy pics and videos ahead of their big day

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have never spoken about their relationship publicly, but their appearances at various events and social media posts for each other have always hinted at their love story. Recently, their wedding reports surfaced online, and it has been revealed that the couple is set to exchange vows on June 23.

Before their wedding, let's revisit times when they dished major couple goals through several social media posts.

6 times Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal serve major couple goals

Taking to her Instagram account in December 2023, Sonakshi Sinha dropped a video featuring clips of the couple as she celebrated Zaheer Iqbal's birthday.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho @iamzahero (red heart, dance, happy, and a cake emojis)."

On June 2, in 2021, Zaheer shared three funny pictures of himself and Sonakshi to wish her on her 34th birthday. In the pictures, they can be seen posing with hilarious faces and sharing the snaps, Iqbal wrote, Aap sabhi ko Sonakshi Jayanti ki bahot bahot shubhkaamnaye Like I always say ... Mera bus chalta toh aaj bank holiday hota Happy Birthday Sonzzz."

In 2022, in another birthday post for his ladylove, Zaheer dropped three glimpses. The first picture shows Sonakshi enjoying a burger with a funny face, while the second clip shows The Notebook actor teasing her like a best friend as she enjoys the food. The third picture captures a beautiful selfie of the couple.

Dropping the clips, he wrote, Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

In 2022, Zaheer shared a video of teasing Sonakshi in a plane. We can see the the soon-to-be groom trying to take off the mask off her face, and the Heeramandi actress couldn't stop laughing. This was during their film DoubleXL promotion.

In January 2024, they dropped pictures and videos of them experiencing scuba diving together, setting a major couple goal. They also shared a clip from underwater and called it a "mandatory underwater selfie." Take a look:

This year (2024), Zaheer posted three love-filled pictures with Sonakshi to extend his warm birthday wishes to the actress. In the first picture, they can be seen hugging with broad smiles on their faces. The second picture captures a cute picture of them from a hill destination, while the third picture showcases them looking like a royal couple.

Poonam Dhillon confirms Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reports

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Poonam Dhillon confirms the wedding reports of the couple. She said she received a lovely invitation and called Sonakshi a "loving girl." Poonam also extended her best wishes to the couple.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the guest list for the wedding includes the Heeramandi cast, several industry friends, and a probable attendance of Salman Khan.

