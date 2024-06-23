Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and more congratulate newlyweds

Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal finally tied the knot today, June 23. A while ago, the newlyweds shared the official wedding pictures on their Instagram accounts and celebrities flooded in with their best wishes.

Celebs pour in best wishes for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made a collaborative post to treat everyone with their mesmerizing wedding pictures as the couple officially announced their union.

As soon as they dropped the post, numerous celebrities extended their congratulations to the newlyweds.

Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Varun Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ali Fazal, and others took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newlyweds. Have a look:

Sharing their dreamy wedding pictures, the couple penned a heartfelt note. They wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite emoji) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

On June 22, a puja ceremony was held at the bride's home. It was organized by her mother, Poonam Sinha. The event was attended by several family members, including her father, Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi wore a blue suit as she performed the pre-wedding rituals at her home, Ramayan, in Mumbai.

Yo Yo Honey Singh arrived for his close friend and actress Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, the Lungi Dance singer while speaking to the paps expressed his happiness saying, “Big celebrations tonight.”

Zaheer and Sonakshi Sinha were introduced by Salman Khan. Their bond allegedly evolved into a romantic relationship, and they were soon papped frequently together. They appeared together in the movie Double XL, helmed by Satram Ramani and co-starring Huma Qureshi. The duo also starred in a music video named Jodi Blockbuster last year.

