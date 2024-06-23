Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride gets emotional as she walks down the aisle, groom plants sweet kiss after registering marriage; INSIDE VIDEOS

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married. The couple’s union took place today in Mumbai where they were surrounded by their families and friends. Sonakshi and Zaheer made their official wedding announcement on Instagram.

Following their post, their loved ones started wishing them and also shared inside videos from their wedding ceremony. These showcased Sonakshi getting emotional during her bridal entry while one captured the sweet kiss Zaheer planted on his wife’s cheek after registering their marriage.

Inside moments from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding ceremony

Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram Stories to extend his wishes to the couple. He shared a video in which Zaheer Iqbal was seen giving a hug to Sonakshi Sinha and planting a kiss on her cheek. They wore huge smiles and Sonakshi even clapped as the people around them cheered.

Aayush wrote, “Wishing @iamzahero and @aslisona all the best for the new chapter in their life. Keep smiling and laughing like you both have for so long and now forever. Can’t be happier.”

The newlyweds’ friend Priyaank Sharma offered a peek into Sonakshi’s bridal entry. Dressed in her gorgeous cream-colored saree, Sonakshi looked emotional as she walked towards Zaheer with the song Afreen Afreen playing in the background. Saqib Saleem was seen holding the phoolon ki chaadar along with other guests.

In another clip shared by Priyaank, Zaheer was seen taking the blessings of Sonakshi’s parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Have a look at the videos!

A beautiful picture of the couple was also shared by Priyaank. In the photo, Zaheer looked lovingly at his wife. Another friend of Zaheer posted a picture of the groom caught amid a happy moment. The caption said, “May you always keep smiling baby.” A snapshot of Sonakshi flaunting her bridal look was also shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi’s close friend Huma Qureshi posted her look for the wedding. She was decked up in a mauve colored suit, while her brother Saqib Saleem wore a yellow kurta for the occasion.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others sent heartfelt wishes to the couple on social media.

