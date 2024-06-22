Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be goes minimal with Mehendi; her cute interaction with paparazzi is unmissable

Sonakshi Sinha is finally getting married to the love of her life, long-time boyfriend and co-star Zaheer Iqbal, and the preparations at her Mumbai house are proof. Several visuals from the Dabangg actress’ residence are going viral, making her fans excited for their bid day.

Earlier today, she was tapped, giving a quirky pose for the shutterbugs from her home, Ramayana. While her bridal glow is unmissable, we couldn’t stop focussing on her minimal Mehendi. Check it out!

Sonakshi Sinha opts for minimal Mehendi

After much anticipation, it’s finally official that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be getting into matrimony. Preparations are in full swing at the bride-to-be’s Mumbai residence. Earlier today, Sona’s mom, Poonam Sinha, was papped at her residence while performing some puja. Soon after, the Double XL actress made her way into the mandir at her home.

After performing her part of the puja within the premises of her home, the actress went straight inside. But before that, she gave a fun pose to the shutterbugs. She made a peace sign with her hands and made a cute face. This is when her fans got a glimpse of her minimal Mehendi design.

Ditching the elaborate full-hand Mehendi look, the Rowdy Rathore actress opted for henna on just her palms. As for her legs, she decided to decorate her feet with an Arabic henna design with clean lines.

Zaheer Iqbal makes an appearance in Bandra

While Sonakshi is busy taking part in the pre-wedding festivities, the groom-to-be is running the last-minute errands before their big day. Minutes ago, the actor was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. Sitting in his luxury car, Zaheer Iqbal was out and about to an undisclosed location.

Donning a plain black t-shirt and a chain, he looked dapper. Zaheer was joined by a couple of his acquaintances. When asked how he was, the Notebook actor gestured that he was A-okay.

Earlier, several inside images from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony surfaced online. Sonakshi and Zaheer are expected to get married on June 23 in Mumbai, after which a soiree will be hosted at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant.

