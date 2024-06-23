Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be makes appearance hours before getting married; groom-to-be receives gift from Ramesh Taurani

And the wedding day is here! Today (June 23) marks the day when actress Sonakshi Sinha will tie the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. As the day began, the bride-to-be was spotted stepping out of her house, and no doubt the bridal glow was clearly visible on her face. In other news, the groom woke up to a big bouquet of flowers coming to him from producer Ramesh Taurani.

Sonakshi Sinha steps out hours before getting married

Dressed in a white broderie angalise button-down with wide-leg denims, the bride-to-be looked no less than a dream as she stepped out. She was accompanied by her staff and while watching this video if you blink, we bet you’ll miss seeing her. Watch out the viral video of Sonakshi Sinha from her wedding day:-

Zaheer Iqbal receives a gift from Ramesh Taurani

Zaheer Iqbal started his day by receiving a huge bouget from the ace producer at his residence. A man was seen carrying a beautifully arranged set of flowers with a bottle of champagne and seemingly a card of congratulations - all arranged on a single dias. Watch out as it looked as special as the groom deserved:-

Details about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

After dating for quite a few years now, Sonakshi and Zaheer will have a legal marriage later in the day. After that, there are reports that the couple will also hold a private reception with just their close friends and family. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Mehendi ceremony on June 21 followed by a Pooja ceremony held by Sonakshi’s family at their Ramayana residence on June 22nd.

Advertisement

Sonakshi and Zaheer have kept it low-key all these times but have also not kept it a secret with their availability for media and paparazzi time and again. Free Press Journal has reported that the wedding will take place under the Special Marriage Act, of 1954 after the couple submits a mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar.

Stay glued to Pinkvilla for every small and big update from her wedding because ‘look no further’ if you have tuned to us.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Sinha family keeps pooja ahead of actress’ big day; don’t miss glimpse of wedding attires