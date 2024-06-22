Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be makes first appearance after puja; besties Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem arrive

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will exchange marital vows tomorrow (June 23). Before their wedding, the soon-to-be-married couple has been stealing the limelight with their pre-wedding festivities. From visuals of Sonakshi's puja ceremony to glimpses of their wedding attire, we have seen them all.

Sonakshi Sinha has now made her first appearance after performing puja at her residence.

Sonakshi Sinha looks beautiful in her first appearance after puja

In a video on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen stepping out of a room inside her bungalow, Ramayana. The bride-to-be is accompanied by her mother, Poonam Sinha, as they walk outside together.

Sonakshi opted for a peacock blue ethnic suit. The actress looks oh-so-beautiful in the clip as she flashes her million-dollar smile. The bride's glow is visible on her face.

Watch the video here:

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem visit Sonakshi's residence

Sonakshi Sinha's BFF, actress Huma Qureshi, arrived at her residence later in the evening today (June 22). Huma came with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem. The brother-sister duo were spotted coming out of a car as they reached the bride's home.

While Huma wore a white shirt with black trousers, Saqib opted for a light purple tee with blue jeans. Pictures and videos of Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem entering Sonakshi's house have caught our attention on Instagram.

Advertisement

All about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha performed a puja ceremony at her residence in the evening. She was spotted with her mom, Poonam Sinha, while she sat for the ritual inside a room.

Earlier today, videos of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding attire surfaced on social media. Sonakshi's residence was decorated with lights on June 21.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had their mehendi ceremony yesterday in the presence of their friends. A few pictures of the couple went viral on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for seven years. They will have registered marriage at Zaheer's house.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have previously worked on the film, Double XL. The movie was released in 2022. Sonakshi's friend, actress Huma Qureshi, was also a part of the film.

The couple will now be seen in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. Meanwhile, Sonakshi also has an upcoming movie, Kakuda, in the pipeline.

Advertisement

She is best known for movies like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and Lootera, to name a few.