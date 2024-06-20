Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be's dad Shatrughan Sinha's FIRST pic after asking people to stay 'Khamosh' goes viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are preparing for their wedding on June 23. Before their big day, Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, and her uncle, Pahlaj Nihalani, were captured together at a hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The photo has gained popularity on social media platforms.

Shatrughan Sinha spotted in Mumbai's hotel ahead of daughter Sonakshi's wedding

On X (formerly Twitter), author and columnist Bharathi S Pradhan posted a photo of herself posing with Shatrughan Sinha, the father of the bride, Sonakshi Sinha.

In the caption, she wrote, “With father of the bride @ShatruganSinha & Sonakshi's 'Pahlaj Uncle' @NihalaniPahlaj a couple of hours ago at #Chambers @TajLandsEnd. Also in the pic, host #JitenDoshi & Dr Manish. It's celebration time in the Sinha parivar!”

In the image, the veteran actor and politician dons a white printed shirt matched with black pants and a half jacket, accessorized with a stole. Sonakshi's uncle Pahlaj Nihalani is also captured in the frame, sporting a white shirt paired with black pants.

Shatrughan Sinha on attending Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor expressed his pride in his daughter Sonakshi and assured that he would be present to bless her at the wedding. He mentioned that she regarded him as her source of strength. Sinha affirmed his presence at the wedding, questioning why he wouldn't attend.

Shatrughan Sinha also praised his daughter's choice, noting their compatibility and stating they looked good together. He mentioned that being in Mumbai indicated his role not only as her support but also as her genuine protector. The veteran actor also added, "They appear to make a good match."

He also addressed rumors about family tension, suggesting that those spreading them should focus on their own affairs. "I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business," the actor added.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in a relationship for more than seven years, frequently expressing their affection for one another on social media. The duo first collaborated in the 2022 film Double XL and are set to reunite for an upcoming project titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran. Their wedding invitation also recently went viral and gained widespread attention.

