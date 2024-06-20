Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Brother Luv Sinha speaks up; says 'I don’t post cryptic messages'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who will exchange marital vows on June 23, have been tight-lipped about their wedding. Ahead of Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage, her family members have been grabbing headlines in various gossip columns.

Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha, has not spoken about their wedding yet; however, he has been posting 'cryptic' posts on Instagram. Now, Luv has something to say for the media.

Luv Sinha's note for the media

On June 18 night, actor-politician Luv Sinha took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a note addressed to the media. Luv stressed that he doesn't post "cryptic messages."

Without mentioning Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, Luv said that when he wants to talk, the actor will be clear about what he has to say.

"Dear friends in the media. I don’t post cryptic messages. When I have to say something I’ll clearly say it," he tweeted.

Luv Sinha's recent Instagram posts

Lately, Luv Sinha has been posting cryptic captions for his posts on his Instagram handle. One of his recent Instagram posts features a throwback picture he clicked in Baku.

His caption read, "The problem with time is, that we never have enough of it."

Recently, Luv Sinha was also quizzed about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. In an interview with ETimes, the actor, who was not in Mumbai back then, said he has no "involvement in the matter."

"I'm out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it's regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter," the Gadar 2 actor said.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for over seven years. The couple often shares mushy posts about each other on social media. Recently, their wedding invitation went viral.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first worked together in the 2022 movie Double XL and will now collaborate for an upcoming film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The actress also has another project titled Kakuda in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Luv Sinha is Sonakshi's elder brother. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and former actress Poonam Sinha are their parents.

