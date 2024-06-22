Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple beams with happiness as they pose with friends in new PIC

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to get married to her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing, with Sonakshi's residence adorned with lights for the occasion. Recently, new photos from her Mehendi ceremony have emerged online, showcasing the actress and Zaheer posing for the camera.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's new pic out ahead of the wedding

Prachi Mishra Raghavendra, a friend of the bride and groom, shared a lovely photo on Instagram posing with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi donned a vibrant red outfit adorned with gold floral details for the daytime event, while Zaheer opted for a beige kurta pajama ensemble, creating a striking visual contrast.

His short kurta subtly matched the bride's attire, adding a twinning element. Prachi captioned the photo, "Hearts filled with love & happiness @aslisona @iamzahero We are soo soo soo happy for you both."

Earlier, the couple's friend Jafer Ali Munshi posted a photo from the mehendi ceremony on his Instagram story. In the picture, the couple is captured posing with their extensive group of friends. The caption expressed excitement, stating, "Soooooooooo excited & Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!"

Zaheer Iqbal's father dimisses reports of Sonakshi Sinha converting to Islam

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Zaheer Iqbal’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, provided details about the celebrity couple’s wedding, mentioning, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.'' He also refuted rumors of Sonakshi Sinha converting to Islam and emphasized his belief in humanity.

“She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings,” he said.

Sonakshi Sinha on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is set to appear in the film Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumored to be in a relationship since 2020. They co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL and appeared together in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year. Currently, they are collaborating on the project Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

