Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple is now MARRIED; Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Huma Qureshi and more head to party venue

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now officially married. The couple has completed civil formalities after registering their marriage. Several friends of the couple including her Heermandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari with beau Siddhartha, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Salem and more were seen arriving to attend the momentous occasion.

Now that the civil marriage formalities are done, the couple and their friends were seen leaving for Bandra’s Bastian, the wedding venue where the grand reception awaits the prominent figures from the industry.