Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple says 'we are now man and wife', shares dreamy PICS as they officially announce their union

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has entered into a new chapter of her life with her actor-boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple, who have been dating for seven years, got married today, June 23, 2024, in a private ceremony.

Now, the much-awaited official wedding announcement of Sonakshi and Zaheer is here as the newlyweds dropped dreamy pictures on their Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage took place today in Mumbai in the presence of their families and closest friends. They took to Instagram to share the happy news with their followers. In the pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer looked made for each other. The bride stunned in a cream saree while the groom looked dashing in a white kurta.

The first photo showed Zaheer kissing Sonakshi’s hand and the second was a collage of them registering their marriage. Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha stood arm in arm with his daughter as Zaheer signed the papers. The last image was a gorgeous portrait of the newlyweds as they held each other close.

The sweet caption of their post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

They added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi, Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s pre-wedding festivities

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s families got together as they kickstarted the pre-wedding celebration. On June 21, the Mehendi ceremony took place. The pictures of the couple in their traditional attires were shared by their friends. Sonakshi opted for a minimal yet graceful mehendi.

Yesterday, June 22, a pooja took place at Sonakshi’s home. The bride even sent a cheerful gesture towards the paparazzi who were present there. The happiness clearly reflected on her face.

The couple is hosting a party tonight to celebrate their union at a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai.

Pinkvilla wishes Sonakshi and Zaheer a heartfelt congratulations for their new beginnings!

