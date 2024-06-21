Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple to opt for registered marriage at groom’s house; details inside

The Sinha and Iqbal families are all set for a joyous occasion as star couple Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha prepare to embark on their lifelong journey together. According to reports, the couple will exchange vows on June 23 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

According to recent reports, the registered marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place at the residence of the groom-to-be, Zaheer Iqbal.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's registered marriage

According to a report, Sonakshi Sinha's father, the veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha's brothers are making a special trip from America to attend the wedding. The family's joyous anticipation is evident, with everyone eagerly looking forward to the upcoming celebration. Additionally, the report reiterates that the registered marriage is set to occur at the residence of the groom-to-be, Zaheer Iqbal.

Shashi Ranjan, a close friend of Shatrughan Sinha told ETimes, "She is getting married to the man with whom she is in love with. Everybody is participating, Shatru ji's brothers are also coming from America for the wedding. The registered marriage will take place at Zaheer Iqbal's house.” “It is a very happy moment for me and the family,” he added.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose with families

An image from the recent celebration involving the Sinha and Iqbal families has emerged online, hinting at the joyous occasions awaiting them. Positioned at the forefront in a white ensemble, Sonakshi Sinha captures a selfie, radiating with the glow of a soon-to-be bride.

Advertisement

In the background stands the complete family ensemble, including Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and his family members. The shared picture was captioned as 'Mad house,' encapsulating the lively and joyous atmosphere of the gathering.

Shatrughan Sinha poses with son-in-law-to-be Zaheer Iqbal

Despite rumors of discord and speculation that Shatrughan Sinha might not attend his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, a video emerged showing him arriving with the actress for the first time. Additionally, he was seen posing with his future son-in-law, Zaheer Iqbal, indicating a strong bond between them and dispelling any notions of animosity.

Shatrughan Sinha on attending daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha dismissed all rumors surrounding his absence from his daughter's wedding. Firmly rebutting the speculation, he affirmed his presence alongside the soon-to-be-married couple on their special day.

He said, “Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be makes appearance; dad Shatrughan Sinha poses with ‘damaad-to-be’; WATCH