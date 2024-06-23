Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Did you know new bride wore mom Poonam Sinha's vintage saree, jewelry on her big day?

Social media is going gaga over the endearing wedding pictures of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple entered the marital bliss in a low-key registered wedding. The civil ceremony took place at the Heeramandi actress’ Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Needless to say, the couple looked dreamy as they twinned in off-white outfits. However, a heart-warming gesture deserves a special mention as the new bride wore her mother Poonam Sinha’s vintage saree and jewelry on her big day.

A while back, Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared dreamy pictures from her intimate, low-key registered wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. In the pictures, the couple, surrounded by their family members and close friends, signed the documents of their wedding.

For the momentous occasion, Sonakshi radiated elegance in an off-white saree paired with a striped blouse. She accessorized her chic look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. She adorned her bun with a floral garland. What makes her overall look all the more special is the fact that she chose to wear her mother’s vintage saree and jewelry on her big day.

Meanwhile, Zaheer looked handsome in a white embroidered kurta.

The collaborative post shared by the newlyweds was captioned, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

“Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever,” Sonakshi and Zaheer 23.06.2024, read the caption alongside the post.

After the registered wedding, celebs have been arriving to be a part of the grand star-studded reception, which is being held at Bandra’s Bastian.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding

The pre-wedding festivities of Sonakshi and Zaheer began on Saturday with pujas held at the actress’ family home, Ramayan. The Heeramandi actor, dressed in a blue kurta suit, attended the puja alongside her mother, Poonam Sinha.

Before the puja, the couple hosted an indoor party for friends and family on June 20, followed by a mehendi ceremony on June 21. Among the attendees were Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

