Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: DJ Ganesh to set the mood at couple’s starry celebration party? Here’s what we know

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot in a civil ceremony on June 23, 2024. Wedding preparations are in full swing at both the bride's and groom's homes. In a recent development, reports indicate that renowned DJ Ganesh will be playing the music on their special day.

DJ Ganesh to perform at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

As reported by Zoom, DJ Ganesh is set to bring his playlist to Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, aiming to keep the energy high and the dance floor busy for the 1,000 guests until 4 AM. This extravagant celebration, merging music with a star-studded guest list, is expected to become the highlight.

DJ Ganesh played music at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding and more

Notably, DJ Ganesh previously played music at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March. The festivities were attended by some of the biggest names from Bollywood and worldwide. He also played at Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's intimate wedding in Udaipur.

Additionally, DJ Ganesh set the mood at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa this February.

More about Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

On June 22, a pooja ceremony was held at the bride Sonakshi Sinha's home, organized by her mother, Poonam Sinha. The event was attended by several family members, including her father, Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi looked lovely in a blue suit as she performed the pre-wedding rituals at her home, Ramayana, in Mumbai.

According to a Free Press Journal report, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage will be conducted under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, following the couple's submission of the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar. Iqbal Ratansi noted that the wedding, scheduled for June 23, might be held at his Bandra residence on Carter Road.

Iqbal's father dismissed reports of Sonakshi's conversion to Islam, affirming that she would not be converting and emphasizing that their marriage is a union of hearts with no role for religion.

