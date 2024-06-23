Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Excited Yo Yo Honey Singh arrives for BFF's D-Day; calls it ‘biggest celebration ever’

Internet is abuzz with updates from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. The couple is finally going to tie the nuptial knot today. Several close industry friends of the soon-to-be-married couple were seen sending their love in the form of endearing gifts. While the celebrations are just about a few hours away, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted at the airport arriving for her friend’s D-Day.

Yo Yo Honey Singh arrives Mumbai for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Today, on June 23, a while back, Yo Yo Honey Singh was captured by the paps at the Mumbai airport as he arrived for his close friend and actress Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, the Lungi Dance singer while speaking to the paps expressed his enthusiasm and happiness, calling it as the “big celebrations tonight.”

He further added, “I’m here for the biggest celebration- Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer, I’m here for the biggest celebration ever.” Interestingly, in one of the videos, he was also heard saying, “Bina daarun piye naachunga main aaj (I’ll dance without having any drinks)”.

The singer flaunted his casual fashion for his airport look, sporting a golden-black printed coordinated set with a salt-pepper look. Additionally, he was also swarmed by his fans, yet he took the time and delighted each one of them with selfies and photographs.

Soon after the video was shared, fans dropped red-hearts in the comments section reacting to the singer’s arrival.

When Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

On June 15, the singer had also shared a sweet note for his friend ahead of her wedding. He not only confirmed the news but also revealed that despite his hectic schedule, he will be making to the wedding. He went on to express gratitude to the Heeramandi actress for standing by his side during testing times.

He wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song, but i will make sure i will attend my best friend Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."

The grand wedding event of Sonakshi and Zaheer will witness the presence of several prominent figures including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other Heeramandi’s star cast among others.

