Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: FIRST LOOK of couple from Mehendi ceremony out; poses with friends

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are gearing up for their wedding as they are set to tie the knot on June 23. Ahead of their big day, the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted as the first look from their Mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all smiles in Mehendi ceremony

A while ago, a friend of Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha, Jafer Ali Munshi took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from the couple's Mehendi ceremony.

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with their close friends. Sonakshi wore a red-brown outfit while Zaheer opted for a traditional look. The soon-to-be-married couple is all smiles as they pose together with the others.

The caption for the picture read, "Soooooooooo excited & Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!"



Zaheer was spotted leaving a salon in the city a while ago after getting his hair done. In the video, he wore the same outfit from the Mehendi ceremony.

Reportedly, the couple had a Haldi ceremony on June 20. A picture from last night's celebration featuring Sinha and the Iqbal family has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, we can see Sonakshi Sinha right at the front in white attire, clicking a selfie. The bride-to-be is glowing, and we cannot stop looking at her.

Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose together

Ahead of their big day, paparazzi spotted Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha entering the same building on June 20. However, the couple reached the venue separately.

In another video, we can also see Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha handshaking with some people. Notably, Zaheer was also seen posing with his father-in-law and they were all smiles.

Shatrughan Sinha talks about attending Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha opened up about attending the wedding of her daughter. He told Zoom, “Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

Meanwhile, the wedding will take place on June 23 and reportedly, several celebrities are expected to attend the event.

